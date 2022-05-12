Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
The owners thanked the community for the last nearly three decades of business.
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according to a social media post.
Rita’s Bakery has been operating in North Knoxville since 1993. A spokesperson for the business made the announcement Wednesday that it would officially close its doors on Saturday, May 28. Until then, the bakery will take limited orders.
The owners thanked the community for the last nearly three decades of business but said they would be stepping away to focus on family.
People across the community have loved the establishment, located at 3023 Tazewell Pike, for its thumbprint cookies, cakes, pies, pastries and more.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.