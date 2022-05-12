Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according to a social media post.

Rita’s Bakery has been operating in North Knoxville since 1993. A spokesperson for the business made the announcement Wednesday that it would officially close its doors on Saturday, May 28. Until then, the bakery will take limited orders.

The owners thanked the community for the last nearly three decades of business but said they would be stepping away to focus on family.

Thank you for trusting us with your family’s life events since 1993. The time has now come for us to focus on our own family: Rita and our dad have taken care of us our whole lives and we are returning the honor. We’ll share bakery memories soon.

People across the community have loved the establishment, located at 3023 Tazewell Pike, for its thumbprint cookies, cakes, pies, pastries and more.

