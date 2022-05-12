Advertisement

Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades

The owners thanked the community for the last nearly three decades of business.
The bakery became famous for its thumbprint cookies.
The bakery became famous for its thumbprint cookies.(Rita's Bakery)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according to a social media post.

Rita’s Bakery has been operating in North Knoxville since 1993. A spokesperson for the business made the announcement Wednesday that it would officially close its doors on Saturday, May 28. Until then, the bakery will take limited orders.

The owners thanked the community for the last nearly three decades of business but said they would be stepping away to focus on family.

People across the community have loved the establishment, located at 3023 Tazewell Pike, for its thumbprint cookies, cakes, pies, pastries and more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Dontae Hammond, 20.
Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument
More than 500 Glock switches confiscated by customs agents at Memphis port.
Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
30-year-old Cedrik Corbin.
Man arrested for dealing heroin, meth from Knoxville apartment, police say

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) (Source: Gray DC)
Tennessee federal lawmaker investigating baby formula price gouging
She reportedly got into a small dark brown pickup truck around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway
Splash Country Water Park
Dollywood’s Splash Country to open featuring more accessibility for wheelchair guests
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery