Foothills storms Friday, stray rain this weekend, and cranking the heat next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We hope you like the heat - those temps near 90° are here through next week. We have several 20%, 30%, or 40% chances of storms in the coming days, but there are no ‘slam dunks’ for rain.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast. We have details on the lunar eclipse, the drought monitor, and the heat.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are just a few tiny storms, and they’re staying where we predicted they would: at the very tip-tips of the Smoky Mountains, way up in the National Park.

The morning is pretty muggy Friday. Temps should range from the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. There’s a lot of sunshine west of I-75 Friday. After 2:00 p.m., we’re in for spotty storms way up in the Park or National Forest. Some of these storms will grow, and then move west into the Foothills and Valley.

These storms will struggle to reach the Cumberland Plateau. *If* you get rain, temps will be drastically cooler by the evening. It’s a little higher than a 20% coverage.

That coverage (more than 20% but not quite 40%) is here Saturday afternoon. Not much happens during the morning. The best chance of afternoon storms is on the Cumberland Plateau, in SE Kentucky, and way up in the mountains. That doesn’t mean we’re totally dry in the Valley, but rain chances are less. The high temp should be 81 degrees in Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is hotter, with rain not doing much until the end of the afternoon. Still, the overall coverage of rain is higher by late Sunday. High temps will range from the low-to-mid 80s.

Monday has some scattered storms, with just under half of the region getting rain and/or storms. Tuesday is totally dry and largely sun-filled.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.