‘The hay’s in the barn’ | Knoxville rugby headed to National Championships for the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx Women’s Rugby Team punched its ticket to the USA Club Rugby 15s National Championship after defeating the Tampa Bay Krewe in Houston 30-10.

The team’s journey to nationals started with a True South Division II Championship win against Chattanooga on April 10. The Minx defeated Chattanooga 68-3, earning their trip to the Gulf Coast Super Regional Championships in Houston, Texas.

Within the first 10 minutes, the Minx were on the board with Co-captain Kristen Coulston running the ball into the try zone. The match stayed 5-0 for 40 minutes until the Krewe got on the board, tying the game.

Coulston scored again before the half was over, giving the Minx a 10-5 lead going into halftime.

The Minx lead the second half with the captains leading; a try from Co-captain Amy Satkowiak followed by a conversion from Coulston.

A kick by Coulston sent the Krewe on the run with 8-man Jillian Ankutowicz making the tackle, turnover and try.

With a 22-5 lead, Katie Erb saw an opportunity and demolished a second-half drop goal, giving the Minx a 25-5 lead with 20 minutes left in the game.

Scrum half Regina Durkan kicked from the 22, committed to the chase with pace and scored the fifth and final Minx try, adding to the lead 30-5.

Fighting until the very end, the Krewe scored in the last minute of the game, making the final score 30-10.

The Minx motto has been, “the hay’s in the barn,” meaning the work was done and the game just needed to be played, the way they play it; Minx rugby.

The last step to be national champions will be playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in Atlanta.

The game starts at noon and will be livestreamed.

