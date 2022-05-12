Advertisement

‘The hay’s in the barn’ | Knoxville rugby headed to National Championships for the first time

The Knoxville Minx Women’s Rugby Team became the Division II Gulf Coast Super Regional Champions in Houston, Texas Sunday, earning their ticket to the National Championship.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx Women’s Rugby Team punched its ticket to the USA Club Rugby 15s National Championship after defeating the Tampa Bay Krewe in Houston 30-10.

The team’s journey to nationals started with a True South Division II Championship win against Chattanooga on April 10. The Minx defeated Chattanooga 68-3, earning their trip to the Gulf Coast Super Regional Championships in Houston, Texas.

Within the first 10 minutes, the Minx were on the board with Co-captain Kristen Coulston running the ball into the try zone. The match stayed 5-0 for 40 minutes until the Krewe got on the board, tying the game.

Coulston scored again before the half was over, giving the Minx a 10-5 lead going into halftime.

The Minx lead the second half with the captains leading; a try from Co-captain Amy Satkowiak followed by a conversion from Coulston.

The last step to being national champions is playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in...
The last step to being national champions is playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in Atlanta.(Knoxville Minx)

A kick by Coulston sent the Krewe on the run with 8-man Jillian Ankutowicz making the tackle, turnover and try.

With a 22-5 lead, Katie Erb saw an opportunity and demolished a second-half drop goal, giving the Minx a 25-5 lead with 20 minutes left in the game.

Scrum half Regina Durkan kicked from the 22, committed to the chase with pace and scored the fifth and final Minx try, adding to the lead 30-5.

Fighting until the very end, the Krewe scored in the last minute of the game, making the final score 30-10.

The Minx motto has been, “the hay’s in the barn,” meaning the work was done and the game just needed to be played, the way they play it; Minx rugby.

The last step to be national champions will be playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in Atlanta.

The game starts at noon and will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Dontae Hammond, 20.
Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
30-year-old Cedrik Corbin.
Man arrested for dealing heroin, meth from Knoxville apartment, police say
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White

Latest News

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
She reportedly got into a small dark brown pickup truck around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities locate missing McMinn Co. runaway
The brewery's owner Nick Barron stacks some of his cans in the Marble City neighborhood of...
Forgotten no more: “Lost Trail” beer series debuts in Knoxville
The Knoxville Minx Women’s Rugby Team became the Division II Gulf Coast Super Regional...
‘The hay’s in the barn’ | Knoxville rugby headed to National Championships for the first time