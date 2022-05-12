Advertisement

Letter: Oak Ridge middle school student brings gun to school

A Robertsville Middle School student reportedly brought a gun to school.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Robertsville Middle School student brought a gun to school this week, according to a letter sent to parents from school officials.

“Please be notified that school administration was notified of the potential that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds,” the letter stated. “After a full investigation by school administration, we have confirmed that this was the case.”

School representatives also told parents that there “was no inappropriate activity involving this weapon.” Concerned students reported the gun to school officials, who then alerted the Oak Ridge Police Department. Some students, however, did not report the gun, which caused concern for RMS officials.

“I want to further share that I am disappointed by the fact that it appears some students had knowledge of the situation and elected to not report this concern to staff,” the letter read.

School officials said they plan to address the incident in line with the Student Discipline Code of Conduct.

