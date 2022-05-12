Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Dontae Hammond, 20.
Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
More than 500 Glock switches confiscated by customs agents at Memphis port.
Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee
30-year-old Cedrik Corbin.
Man arrested for dealing heroin, meth from Knoxville apartment, police say

Latest News

Leisure travel up at McGhee Tyson Airport as folks visit the Smokies
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison