One more dry day before rain chances spike up at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is coming back down today, as winds pick up, and it’s still warm and sunny. Friday through Monday come with up and down rain chances, as a system spins some rain and storms over the Smokies from the east, then a weak cold front brings some more rain storms our way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, and a mild low around 50 north, low 50s outlining the Valley, and the Valley is trying to drop to the mid 50s as the humid air is still sliding back out of our area.

The humidity continues to decrease today, as winds out of the northeast pick up. We have a northeasterly breeze between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph at times in the afternoon. We’re still on the warm side, with a high of 83 degrees. Enjoy that sunshine filled day, with only a few clouds reaching our area, and a stray pocket of rain can reach the top of the Smokies along the NC line.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with a seasonable low of 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds arrive Friday with spotty, on-and-off rain and storms reaching from the east. We could have spotty late morning rain popping up along the Plateau out ahead of the rain and storms that look to develop best along the Smokies and foothills plus far NE TN, and then come down into the Valley. We’re still warm, with a high of 80 degrees, but that humidity is higher again.

Then Saturday afternoon comes with widely scattered rain and storms, which looks like the best coverage outlining the Valley due to the terrain change. This leaves the lower elevations with more isolated rain and storms. We’re still around 81 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive now until later Sunday into Monday. We’ll have a few showers and storms Saturday night, then a few more Sunday afternoon to evening, carrying over into Monday. BUT, this front is not that impressive, so temperatures bounce back to low 80s by Tuesday.

If you’re looking ahead to that Total Lunar Eclipse, we have more info on the Sunday night event in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

