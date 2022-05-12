Advertisement

Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine

Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine, according to police.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man is due in court Thursday after police say he hit a teen with his truck and then tried to dump his body in a ravine.

Vermont State Police say 20-year-old Parker Clark was doing doughnuts in a parking lot in Greensboro, Vermont, Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.

Police say Clark then put Friend in the back of his pickup and drove to a remote farm in Craftsbury, Vermont, dragging Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

Clark reportedly tried to leave, but his truck got stuck in the mud, WCAX reported. That’s when he allegedly picked Friend back up and went to a local farm to call for help.

Friend was airlifted to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Clark is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and DUI.

He’s scheduled to be in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Dontae Hammond, 20.
Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument
Evansville PD releases bodycam, dashcam footage of Casey White, Vicky White arrest
Police release bodycam footage capturing Casey White, Vicky White
More than 500 Glock switches confiscated by customs agents at Memphis port.
Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee
30-year-old Cedrik Corbin.
Man arrested for dealing heroin, meth from Knoxville apartment, police say

Latest News

Leisure travel up at McGhee Tyson Airport as folks visit the Smokies
Nurses and supporters marched in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, calling for fair wages, safe...
Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison