School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville

According to police, it happened at the corner of Gay and Church St.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Knoxville responded to a crash involving school bus number 36 in downtown Knoxville Thursday morning.

According to early reports, it happened at the corner of Gay and Church Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. There were injuries from the crash, according to police officials.

According to a spokesperson from Knox County Schools, no children were on the bus at the time because it happened before its scheduled work for KCS.

The school district said it secured another bus to pick up students on time, so they do not expect a delay getting students to school.

This is a developing story.

