School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Knoxville responded to a crash involving school bus number 36 in downtown Knoxville Thursday morning.

According to early reports, it happened at the corner of Gay and Church Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. There were injuries from the crash, according to police officials.

According to a spokesperson from Knox County Schools, no children were on the bus at the time because it happened before its scheduled work for KCS.

The school district said it secured another bus to pick up students on time, so they do not expect a delay getting students to school.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.