Sheriff: Fleeing suspects intentionally hit KCSO cruisers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two suspects intentionally hit two Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruisers during a chase Thursday morning, officials with the office said. Both cruisers had officers in the car at the time, a KCSO report said.

The incident happened near Harbison’s Crossroads in North Knox County. Officers reportedly tried to stop two people in a stolen Jeep Cherokee when they refused to stop. After hitting the two cruisers, one of the suspects called 911 and said he “had a gun and would kill any officer that stopped him,” officials said.

Officers continued the chase, which ended at Magnolia Avenue near Cherry Street “after the vehicle became non-drivable,” according to KCSO representatives. The two suspects, identified as Lawrence Huffman Jr. and Ashley Collins, were arrested and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Collins is wanted out of Michigan, the report said.

Both suspects were charged with theft, motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, aggravated assault, fugitive from justice and two cases of aggravated assault.

