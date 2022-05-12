TBI, Greene County Sheriff’s office investigating deadly house fire

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson unit along with the Greene County Sheriff’s office are investigating a deadly house fire in the Limestone area on Wednesday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on 30 Crockett Timbers Road.

Units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

As they got they the fire under control, deputies discovered the body of 67 year old James Catchings in the living room of the home.

The remains were sent off to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.