Tennessee federal lawmaker investigating baby formula price gouging

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - Tennessee federal lawmakers are looking into possible baby formula price gouging as an ongoing shortage causes families to become increasingly desperate for the product.

Tennessee currently ranks as the worst state for finding baby formula. Parents have had to turn to social media groups, friends, pediatricians, and even charities, like Helping Mamas Knoxville, for help.

“This formula shortage is devastating families across the country, and Tennessee is one of the hardest-hit states,” Rep. Burchett said. “As a father, I know there’s nothing more important than caring for our children, and our leaders need to make sure anyone who takes advantage of this crisis for profit is held accountable.”

Rep. Burchett announced Thursday that he intends to ask Attorney General Herbert H. Slattery III and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate instances of price gouging amid the shortage.

The FDA is expanding operating hours at manufacturing plants and making it easier for approved baby formula to be imported.

