Tennessee to see several ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rallies Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several pro-abortion rights rallies are set for cities across Tennessee Saturday. The rallies follow a Supreme Court leak that implied that the court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that secured abortion rights across the nation.

If the ruling were overturned, it would place decisions regarding the medical procedure into state hands. In Tennessee, abortions would become illegal after 30 days. The law would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The only abortion that would be legal in the state would be in circumstances involving “substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function.”

The rallies, including one in Knoxville, are planned as follows:

CHATTANOOGA

Spring for Roe

3 p.m. EST

Supporters will meet at Miller Park for a rally and march to Moxy downtown.

KNOXVILLE

11 a.m. EST

Supporters will rally at Krutch Park and march over to The Crafty Bastard for “Roe on the Rocks” at 4:30 p.m. EST

MEMPHIS

11:15 a.m. CST

Supporters will meet at Ida B. Wells Plaza at 379 Beale St., and meet after for the Cheers to Roe After Party from 1 to 3 p.m. at Loflin Yard.

NASHVILLE

Noon CST

Supporters will congregate at Legislative Plaza from noon to 1 p.m. and march to the Federal Courthouse on Church Street.

