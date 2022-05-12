Tuskegee NEXT to host ‘Aviation Day’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuskegee NEXT is gearing up to host their “Aviation Day” event at Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville this weekend.

The event is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature flights for people aged 8-17 with the Tuskegee NEXT Ambassador Committee, a group of project alumni. There will also be “Aviation Stations” at the event for attendees to interact with and learn more about science and math.

Tuskegee NEXT was founded by Steve Davis, a former Vol football player and Knoxville native. Davis is also the president of GEM Community Development Group, an organization aimed at helping at-risk youth explore aviation careers, access education and build life skills.

Those interested in the event must register here.

