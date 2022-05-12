Advertisement

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee

East Tennesseans were surprised to see a mystery flying object flying high above Wednesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans were surprised to see a mystery flying object flying high above Wednesday night. The object appeared to be a circle of lights and caused several viewers to call into WVLT’s newsroom asking what it might be.

Nate Nelson of Nate Nelson Photography managed to capture the object on camera.

According to FlightAware, a company that tracks domestic and international flights, the object was an Alphabet Loon balloon. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Loon LLC, another company headed by Alphabet, ran the balloons as part of a project aimed at increasing internet access. FlightAware lists the object as “Project Loon 593″ and classifies it as a balloon.

Loon LLC, however, shut down in early 2021, according to The BBC.

WVLT News has reached out to Google representatives for clarification on what the balloon might be used for now, and will update when we get a response.

