Vol basketball lands five-star forward Julian Phillips

The 6′7″ forward chose Tennessee over Auburn and the G League Ignite.
Link Academy's Julian Phillips takes a free throw against Prolific Prep during a high school...
Link Academy's Julian Phillips takes a free throw against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball added some depth to its frontcourt Thursday afternoon with the commitment from five-star forward Julian Phillips.

Phillips - a South Carolina native - had signed to play for Will Wade and LSU in November. He was released from his letter of intent after Wade’s firing in March.

Phillips joins Knoxville Catholic product B.J. Edwards in this year’s recruiting class. He becomes Rick Barnes’ sixth five-star recruit to commit to Tennessee in the last four years. Rivals.com rates Phillips as the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2022.

