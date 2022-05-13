Albertson sizzles to first round lead at Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anders Albertson opened the Visit Knoxville Open with a bogey-free 8-under 62 Thursday, taking a two-stroke lead over MJ Daffue and Michael Feagles, who carded matching 6-under 64s in the first round at the Holston Hills Country Club.

Albertson, a 28-year-old who plays from Atlanta, Georgia, started his round at the par-4 10th and made his first birdie at the par-3 11th. Albertson posted three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 prior to the turn, after which he birdied four of the first five holes on the front nine (Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5) and reached 8-under par. Albertson closed his round with four consecutive pars.

In eight Korn Ferry Tour starts this year, Albertson has six made cuts, a season-high finish of T4 at the inaugural Lake Charles Championship, along with a T12 at the Veritex Bank Championship last month.

“[Being in contention] does a lot for my confidence,” Albertson said. “It puts me in a good position, so I’m just going to try and do the same thing tomorrow.”

Second-round tee times will from 7:15 a.m. through 2:15 p.m. local time off the first and 10th tees.

Quick Links

First-Round Notes

Two holes-in-one were recorded in the first round: Michael Kim (T45 / -2) on No. 4 with 8-iron from 164 yards, and Gregor Main (T45 / -2) on No. 11 with 6-iron from 185 yards

MJ Daffue (T2 / -6) sits inside the top five after 18 holes for the third time this season Solo fourth – Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard (finished T9) Outright leader – Veritex Bank Championship (finished T26)

Michael Feagles (T2 / -6) matched his career-low round in PGA TOUR-sanctioned play with a 6-under 64; he previously carded a 6-under 64 in the final round of the 2021 Rolling Green Championship on PGA TOUR Canada

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.