Bear climbs out of car window with bag of fast food

Bear grabs a bite to eat out of Gatlinburg Car.
Gatlinburg bear steals food.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple walked out their motel room door Thursday morning to find a black bear helping itself to a snack in the front seat of a car.

”I seen a car with its window down and seen donuts on the dash and I thought oh no,” said William Cloninger who saw it happen.

Cloninger said he and his wife see bears often around Gatlinburg.

They said they’ve seen some so often, they’re like return customers.

”Different businesses around town have different bears that come around, like frequent guests, everyone just gets used to them,” said Cloninger.

This Thursday, Cloninger just hoped people learn to lock their cars, remove food from easy bear access, and learn to give bears space like they do humans.

”Keep your windows rolled up, don’t leave food in your car or they’ll come and find it, it kills the bears,” said Cloninger. “They’ll leave you alone if you leave them alone, they’re just as scared of you as you are of them.”

