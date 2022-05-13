Advertisement

Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child abuse causing great harm.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl weighed just 9.5 pounds when she was found dead earlier this week in an inflatable pool that was being used as a makeshift playpen.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy showed the 34-month-old girl had no food in her stomach and had suffered from long-term starvation.

Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference the little girl had only gained 1 ounce only in two years and four months, adding she was basically, “just skin and bones.”

“We are exceptionally frustrated because, obviously, someone had to have seen the child in this condition,” Judd said. “Even if you didn’t know this child was [almost] 3-years-old, you look at this child and gasp at the horror you saw and the pain this child went through.”

The young girl’s parents, Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child abuse causing great harm.

Johnson told detectives he put his daughter in the inflatable pool around 5:15 Tuesday morning and she began playing with her toys.

He left briefly and saw the girl was “cold to the touch and not breathing” when he returned.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tillman claimed she tried to feed her daughter the night before, but she wouldn’t eat.

Johnson initially told detectives his daughter’s most recent doctor’s appointment was in August 2021, but later admitted the toddler hadn’t seen a pediatrician since January 2020 – at her 6-month-old checkup.

Detectives say the pediatrician’s office tried to contact the parents several times because there was concern the child may have had Cystic Fibrosis.

Johnson told detectives he “knew the victim was losing weight and was not thriving” and still did not seek medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation revealed the Department of Children and Families began a medical neglect investigation that showed the toddler was consistently losing weight and her parents failed to follow up with doctor appointments.

“This is egregious and should never have occurred. Because of the actions of these parents, this little girl will never have the opportunity to grow up,” Judd said in a press release.

There were no other children in the home, but Judd said Tillman told authorities she is four months pregnant.

The sheriff said authorities will ensure the unborn child will receive proper care, if Tillman is, in fact, pregnant.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Antoine Winbush
Detroit man, juvenile arrested in undercover Knox Co. sting for trying to buy 2.8 lbs of fentanyl

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a...
ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker