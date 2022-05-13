Advertisement

Dollander’s arm, Burke’s bat lift No. 1 Vols to series-opening win over No. 22 Georgia

With his second-inning home run, Trey Lipscomb reached 20 round trippers on the season.
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander picked up his first start since April 16, and sat down six batters in six innings of work in the Vols series-opening win over No. 22 Georgia Thursday night, 5-2.

Friday’s familiar starter - freshman Chase Burns - replaced Dollander and struck out three batters in 1.2 innings.

Blake Burke’s two home runs led the way offensively for Tennessee. Seth Stephenson was the only other Vol to record multiple hits, with a double, single and a run scored.

With his second-inning home run, Trey Lipscomb reached 20 round trippers on the season - becoming the first Vol to hit 20 or more homers in a single season since Cody Hawn had 22 in 2009.

The Vols and Bulldogs are back in action at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game two of the weekend series on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

