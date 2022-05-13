Advertisement

A few storms at times this weekend, with the 90s back next week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks Plateau storms Saturday afternoon, with more overnight into early Sunday morning. Our first 90s of the year are next week.
Temps climb to the 90s next week
(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Foothills flare-up storms continue through dusk Friday. Rain is very much hit-and-miss through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Storms are just crawling in the Foothills. More storms pop up closer to I-75, I-40 and Knoxville this evening. They even delayed the Visit Knoxville Open for lightning nearby! Much of this weakens in a hurry by dusk Friday.

We’re quite muggy Friday night into Saturday. The SW wind is enough to warm Knoxville and the bottom of the Valley up a smidgen. We’re now going for 83 degrees with dew points near 60. Most of the rain is on the Plateau and SE Kentucky. The chance is *much smaller* in the Tennessee River Valley.

Saturday night could bring more storms coming in from the northwest. We’re technically in a level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale for the overnight claps of thunder.

The daytime rain on Sunday? Well, good news here! The rain chances in the afternoon is fairly spotty. It brings only about a 20% chance of storms later Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is not a ‘slam dunk’ Monday but this is one of our better shots in the coming week. The best chances are in our eastern counties, lining the mountains. We’re still a little above normal, at 82 degrees in the Valley.

Tuesday is totally dry. We have lots of sunshine but similar temps in the lower 80s.

Wednesday is mostly dry - and noticeably warmer. We’re climbing to 86 degrees. The limited rain chance is mostly in SE Kentucky, and in the Tri Cities. That’s also the case into the early morning of Thursday. A lot of this stuff ‘goes around’ East Tennessee.

Friday and Saturday are the year’s warmest days so far. Looks like many will top out just above 90 degrees.

Forecast From WVLT
(WVLT)

