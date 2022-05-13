Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Antoine Winbush
Detroit man, juvenile arrested in undercover Knox Co. sting for trying to buy 2.8 lbs of fentanyl

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake