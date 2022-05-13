Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on they way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Antoine Winbush
Detroit man, juvenile arrested in undercover Knox Co. sting for trying to buy 2.8 lbs of fentanyl

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a...
ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker