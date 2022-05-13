Advertisement

‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month. (Source: Oreo.com)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Lawrence Huffman Jr.
Sheriff: Fleeing suspects intentionally hit KCSO cruisers

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials searching for missing vacationers
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84