Pedestrian killed on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed after running into traffic on I-40 East on Friday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a man ran into the road for reasons that remain unknown at this time and was subsequently struck by a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-40,” Erland said. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Crash reconstruction investigators responded to the crash and were leading the investigation into what happened.

This is a developing story.

