Pedestrian killed on I-40 East
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed after running into traffic on I-40 East on Friday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a man ran into the road for reasons that remain unknown at this time and was subsequently struck by a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-40,” Erland said. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Crash reconstruction investigators responded to the crash and were leading the investigation into what happened.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.