Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on I-40 East

A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed after running into traffic on I-40 East on Friday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a man ran into the road for reasons that remain unknown at this time and was subsequently struck by a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-40,” Erland said. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Crash reconstruction investigators responded to the crash and were leading the investigation into what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Lawrence Huffman Jr.
Sheriff: Fleeing suspects intentionally hit KCSO cruisers

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
Ben Cathey's 8-day Forecast
Ben Cathey's 8-day Forecast