Advertisement

Record-breaking crowds are expected for the 5th annual Beaver Creek Flotilla

The 5th Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla takes place May 14. The event starts at 8 a.m. and the first shuttles will start running at 9 a.m.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The 5th Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla is Saturday, May 14. The event starts at 8 a.m. and the first shuttles will start running at 9 a.m.

There will be food trucks, music, and fun stuff for the kids. They expect at least 500 people to join them for the flotilla.

There are two different options if you want to float. If you prefer a shorter float, volunteers will shuttle you to the Clinton Hwy. takeout.

If you prefer a longer float, volunteers will shuttle you to Roy Arthur Stormwater park in Karns.

The shuttles will drop you off and pick you up from the landing near Powell High School.

The Beaver Creek Kayak Club asks you to bring a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

All children ages 12 and under are asked to wear a flotation device at all times.

You must have a floating device with you at all times if you are floating in the creek.

Registration is available at http://floatthebeaver.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Antoine Winbush
Detroit man, juvenile arrested in undercover Knox Co. sting for trying to buy 2.8 lbs of fentanyl

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some developing storms at times now, and plenty of...
Spotty to scattered storm chances return today into your weekend
WVLT was honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
Ashley Rogers
Rogers’ 13-inning shutout books Tennessee’s trip to SEC semifinals
Chase Dollander
Dollander’s arm, Burke’s bat lift No. 1 Vols to series-opening win over No. 22 Georgia