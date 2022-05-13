Record-breaking crowds are expected for the 5th annual Beaver Creek Flotilla

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The 5th Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla is Saturday, May 14. The event starts at 8 a.m. and the first shuttles will start running at 9 a.m.

There will be food trucks, music, and fun stuff for the kids. They expect at least 500 people to join them for the flotilla.

There are two different options if you want to float. If you prefer a shorter float, volunteers will shuttle you to the Clinton Hwy. takeout.

If you prefer a longer float, volunteers will shuttle you to Roy Arthur Stormwater park in Karns.

The shuttles will drop you off and pick you up from the landing near Powell High School.

The Beaver Creek Kayak Club asks you to bring a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

All children ages 12 and under are asked to wear a flotation device at all times.

You must have a floating device with you at all times if you are floating in the creek.

Registration is available at http://floatthebeaver.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.