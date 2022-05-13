Rogers’ 13-inning shutout books Tennessee’s trip to SEC semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol senior Ashley Rogers spun a 13-inning, complete-game shutout as third-seeded Tennessee earned a 1-0 victory over No. 11 seed Mississippi State in the SEC quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.

The Athens, Tennessee, native threw 161 pitches - going the distance with no runs and three hits allowed while recording seven strikeouts on the afternoon.

The longest game in Tennessee softball and SEC Tournament history - three hours and 58 minutes after the first pitch - freshman designated player Lair Beautae ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 13th. She delivered a base hit to right center that allowed sophomore Rylie West to score the winning run from second and send Tennessee to the SEC semifinals for the second straight year.

Rogers sat down nine of her first 10 batters before surrendering a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth. The righty retired 17 consecutive batters after that.

Tennessee will take on Missouri Friday at 3 p.m. with a trip to the SEC Championship Game on the line. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

