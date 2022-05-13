Advertisement

Second teen to be tried as an adult in murder of Austin-East student

Two teens will be charged as adults in the murder of a teenage Austin-East Magnet High School student.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deondre Davis, 17, will be tried as an adult in the February 2021 murder of 16-year-old Austin-East student Stanley Freeman Jr., Judge Tim Irwin decided Friday.

Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021. According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Rashan Jordan, 15, and Davis fired several shots near Tarleton Avenue, one of which struck Freeman Jr. while he was leaving the school in his car. He then crashed and was later pronounced dead.

Judge Irwin decided to also charge Jordan as an adult in February of 2022, saying the state could not rehabilitate him.

