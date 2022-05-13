Advertisement

Sevier County officials searching for missing vacationers

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing vacationers who were last seen in Pigeon Forge.(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a pair of missing people who were vacationing in Pigeon Forge.

Ashten Roy, 36, and Jonathan Harris, 38, were last seen on May 11. They’re driving a 2007 Honda Accord with Alabama plate 1A002DA which was last seen driving north bound at Pinoak View Drive and the Parkway.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

