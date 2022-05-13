Sevier County officials searching for missing vacationers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a pair of missing people who were vacationing in Pigeon Forge.

Ashten Roy, 36, and Jonathan Harris, 38, were last seen on May 11. They’re driving a 2007 Honda Accord with Alabama plate 1A002DA which was last seen driving north bound at Pinoak View Drive and the Parkway.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

