Sevierville police on scene of ‘disturbing’ incident, SWAT dispatched

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officers are on the scene of a “disturbing” incident, which prompted a call for SWAT to respond, according to Sevier County officials.

The officers responded to the 1500 block of Jasmine Trail Friday afternoon for a welfare check then saw “something disturbing,” officials told WVLT News. Officers then closed the road, saying the call “required” them to block off all traffic.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid the 1500 block of Jasmine Trail. Officers are on a call that required the street to be temporarily blocked-off to traffic. pic.twitter.com/7Q7Xi1NJKC — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) May 13, 2022

No one has released specific details of what happened at the scene. WVLT News has crews headed to Jasmine Trail and will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

