Spotty to scattered storm chances return today into your weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat persists, with a cool-down coming only from downpours for some. That’s the key, rain and storms are just starting to bubble up today, but we’ll have a few more at times for parts of our area this weekend, before we make a run at 90 degrees next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is pretty muggy, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with clouds crossing the Smokies, which feeds off that heat and humidity and creates spotty rain and storms. A stray pop-up could develop on the Plateau, but isolated storms are possible along the Smokies this afternoon. Then these can slide down to the foothills to Valley at times late afternoon to evening, with a peak coverage of 20%. We’re topping out around 80 degrees, but a downpour can but that back by 10 degrees easily.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, as the humidity sticks around. This also leaves us warm, with a low of only 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday still looks like scattered rain and storms outlining the Valley, with the Plateau, NE TN, SE KY, and the Smokies seeing developing rain and storms at times throughout the day, but the afternoon is the best time. The Valley has spotty rain and storm chances, with a high of 81 degrees.

Saturday night comes with scattered rain and storms, and then it’s back to spotty for the early half of Sunday. We’ll have scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon, which still looks like the best chance is outlining the Valley and isolated rain in the lower elevations. With a southwesterly wind, the heat bumps up to 84 degrees for the high.

Next week starts off with a weak front driving in scattered rain and storms, so not as much terrain based gives the Valley a better shot at rain.

The heat persists in this First Alert 8-Day Planner, with days in the 80s and only cool-downs from pockets of rain for the lucky ones. Late next week makes a run at our first 90-degree day of the year!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

