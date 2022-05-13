Titans’ 2022 schedule includes four primetime games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans will play in four primetime games a year after capturing the franchise’s second straight division title. In all, the Titans will play against seven playoff teams from a season ago.

Tennessee will play three of their first five games on the road before a bye week in Week 6.

Here’s a look at the entire 2022 regular season schedule:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.