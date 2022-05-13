Advertisement

Titans’ 2022 schedule includes four primetime games

Tennessee will play three of their first five games on the road before a bye week in Week 6.
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Derrick Henry is just the biggest name in a revolving door that has seen the Titans make 19 moves putting players on injured reserve and play a NFL-high 80 different players _ 11 more than the next closest teams. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans will play in four primetime games a year after capturing the franchise’s second straight division title. In all, the Titans will play against seven playoff teams from a season ago.

Tennessee will play three of their first five games on the road before a bye week in Week 6.

Here’s a look at the entire 2022 regular season schedule:

