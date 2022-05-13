Tuskegee NEXT program hosting 2nd annual Aviation Day in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Has your child ever said they want to be a pilot? Or loves to play with toy planes? On Saturday, May 14 Tuskegee NEXT will be hosting its second annual Aviation Day in Knoxville!

Tuskegee NEXT is an organization launched by Vol for Life Steve Davis, with a mission to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee airmen through aviation training, career path assistance and life skills for at-risk youth so that they can transform their communities.

This Saturday they will be hosting an Aviation Day at Knoxville’s Downtown Island Home Airport for the area’s youth.

Dominique Scott, the executive director of the Tuskegee NEXT foundation says this year’s Aviation Day will expose kids to different aviation careers.

“We’ll welcome the community to different stations including drone piloting, weather patterns, and first flights for children to enjoy,” shared Scott.

The executive director also shared that aside from Aviation Day, the Tuskegee NEXT organization also provides two-month aviation training for young adults ages 18-20 years old.

”Founded in 2015, Tuskegee NEXT focuses on aviation training, but we also want to make sure that children have a well-rounded experience with our program. During the summer with our summer aviation programs, students will experience aviation training five to six days a week. They’ll have mentorships they’ll go through resume writing and life-skills training. It’s really a wonderful residential opportunity that lasts 8-10 weeks. Each student receives a $30,000 scholarship,” said Scott.

Spaces are limited for this weekend’s Aviation Day, with only about 25 left.

To find out more about Tuskegee NEXT and how to register click here.

