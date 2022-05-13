Advertisement

WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards

Judges selected 54 awards from 73 journalists in East Tennesssee.
WVLT was honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards.
By WVLT STAFF
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News was honored with four first and four second-place Golden Press Card Awards.

WVLT won First Place for Breaking News and Best Newscast for coverage of the Cocke County floods on WVLT News This Morning.

The staff was also awarded second place for Best Digital Content.

Morning anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan swept the Best Anchor category, coming in first and second place. The two also took home a second-place award for Best Series for their “Mornings on the Move” segment where they highlighted local businesses and hidden gems around East Tennessee.

Casey Wheeless and Photographer Pat Middendorf won First Place for Feature Reporting for their story on Isaiah 117 House and the organization’s mission to help bridge the gap for children in foster care.

Reporter Ashley Bohle was awarded second place for Best Pandemic Reporting for her story on an East Tennessee mother forced to quit her job to homeschool her children.

The Golden Press Card competition is held by the East Tennessee Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (ETSPJ). The contest had 107 entries for work done in 2021, and judges selected 54 awards for 73 journalists or newsroom staffs. Entries represented 14 news organizations from the Tri-Cities to Chattanooga.

