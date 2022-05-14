Advertisement

Cold case detectives work to identify body found in 2018


What police believe the woman to have looked like.
What police believe the woman to have looked like.(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said cold case detectives continued to work this week to identify a woman whose body was discovered almost four years ago.

Missing Person/Cold Case detectives said the woman, whose body is now in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered on Sep. 8th, 2018, on the side of the road in the 4400 block of Sulpher Creek Road.

The forensic analysis helped detectives determine that she was approximately 5′-5′5″ tall with black, curly hair and was estimated to have been 15-25 years old. A forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction of the woman depicting what she may have looked like.

The victim was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel, including a black Under Armor pullover hooded sweatshirt and ZooZatz brand black leggings with the white Vanderbilt “V” inside the gold star in a wide-spread geometric pattern.

Police said the victim also wore a ZooZatz brand black running hip band with a zip pocket with the Vanderbilt logo, a white metal From the Heart brand necklace that appeared to have been missing a charm, a green and black leopard print bra, a black undershirt, white socks, and no shoes.

Chain found on woman
Chain found on woman(MNPD)
Pants found on woman
Pants found on woman(MNPD)
Sweatshirt found on woman
Sweatshirt found on woman(MNPD)

Detectives added that due to the condition of her body, the Medical Examiner was unable to determine a cause of death. They also said there was no evidence of a traffic/hit and run crash on the roadway.

After reviewing missing persons’ cases, including discussions with Vanderbilt University, police said they still could not find anyone that matched this description.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filer at (615)862-7803 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

