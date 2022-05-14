Hit or miss rain and storms this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain and storms will be very hit or miss throughout the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting off your weekend on a muggy note and that really continues throughout the weekend. Some patchy fog is possible this morning with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Storms become more scattered this evening, but not all of us will get in on the rain. Most of the rain and storms look to outline the valley, so the Plateau, Smokies, and Foothills have a better chance of seeing those pop-up storms.

Highs will get to 81 degrees, but it could feel warmer out there with dewpoints in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday looks warmer with highs near 84 degrees and still pretty humid out there. We’ll hang on to the chance of spotty showers and storms outlining the valley once again, but only a 20% coverage of our area will get in on the rain.

Rain is not a ‘slam dunk’ Monday but this is one of our better shots in the coming week as a cold front moves through. This front won’t bring us a whole lot of relief from the heat thought, but it will bring down the humidity for a little bit! Expect highs still in the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday is totally dry. We have lots of sunshine but similar temps in the lower 80s.

Wednesday is mostly dry - and noticeably warmer. We’re climbing to 86 degrees. The limited rain chance is mostly in SE Kentucky, and in the Tri-Cities. That’s also the case into the early morning of Thursday.

Temperatures continue to climb Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. Friday and Saturday could be the year’s warmest days so far. Looks like many will top out just above 90 degrees.

Saturday morning's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

