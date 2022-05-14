‘I just like to help the dog’ | 10 year old uses allowance for Sevierville K9′s

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At just 10-years-old, Chloe Schweitzer made it her mission to help as many K9′s at local police departments as possible. From Washington County, Ohio, she’s spread acts of kindness around local departments for the last five years but also branched out to East Tennessee.

Each year, Chole’s family takes a trip to Sevier County for vacation and while they’re in East Tennessee they are sure to make a stop to the Sevierville Police Department.

“Well, I just knew that they had a lot of dogs and I wanted to help them.” said Chloe.

Chloe gives care package to K9's at Sevierville Police Department. (WVLT)

Chloe stuffed the care packages with a toy, water bowl, treats, and a bag that costs a total of $30 each. To earn that money Chloe had bake sales, lemonade stands, and chores around the house like washing dishes and feeding her dogs. In total, she earned about $20 a week, and sent 50 care packages to K9′s since she started which totaled $1,500.

Recently, she gave a care package to a Sevierville Police K9 named Oden, who’s handler was very appreciative.

“These dogs are a part of our families. They go home with us, ride around with us all day, so having Chloe give us a little gift to give to them to make their little day is so special thinking of us so thank you again Chloe.” said officer Brandon Tinker.

The reason for why Chloe spent her money on these care packages is as simple as her love for dogs and desire to help them.

“I just like to help the dogs and I would like to help someone I know they work hard and they deserve something.” said Chloe.

When asked how long she planned to do this, she replied “forever”.

She keeps a scrapbook of the dogs and memories made in the process.

