Isolated storms chances stay with us on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered storms are making their way across the area through the early evening hours and eventually fading away by Sunday morning. Otherwise it’s not a bad evening for outside activities.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave Sunday morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Sunday will be near 86 in Knoxville to 80 in Crossville. So we’re a bit warmer than our average normal high of 78 degrees.

Rainfall will bring some brief heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

For those of you planning a hike to Clingmans Dome it’s going to be cooler there with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Overnight Sunday rain chances will fade away with the setting sun as patches of fog develop and temperatures near 65 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is not a ‘slam dunk’ Monday but this is one of our better shots in the coming week as a cold front moves through. This front won’t bring us a whole lot of relief from the heat thought, but it will bring down the humidity for a little bit! Expect highs still in the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday is totally dry. We have lots of sunshine but similar temps in the lower 80s.

Wednesday is mostly dry - and noticeably warmer. We’re climbing to 86 degrees. The limited rain chance is mostly in SE Kentucky, and in the Tri-Cities. That’s also the case into the early morning of Thursday.

Temperatures continue to climb Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. Friday and Saturday could be the year’s warmest days so far. Looks like many will top out just above 90 degrees.

