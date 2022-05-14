Advertisement

Students ‘buzzing’ with beekeeping knowledge at Little River Montessori

There’s a new part of the curriculum at Little River Montessori, and that’s beekeeping.
Buzzing with Knowledge
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new part of the curriculum at Little River Montessori, and that’s beekeeping.

Students work once a week with the bees to do a hive inspection. There’s 10,000 bees in the hive. Samantha Cobb applied for a grant through Honeybee Tennessee in March and was awarded it in April.

“We want to reconnect our students with nature and that’s part of the nature that lives around us and respect the insects. Even though they may be a little scary. We have to respect them. And they were here quite a bit before we were,” Cobb explained.

The students have learned what the bees do.

“They’re basically grownups doing their jobs,” fourth grader, Paxton Lay, said ”Their job is to collect pollen from flowers and bring it back to their nest and basically like generate it through like different stages to make it to honey.”

Some students were a little scared at first, but are now learning the importance of the bees and teamwork.

Cobb planed to expand the bee hive program in the years to come.

The school may even get some honey, but that will take a little more time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials searching for missing vacationers
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East
MENTAL HEALTH
Knoxville to become the first in the state to open mental health urgent care

Latest News

Buzzing with Knowledge
Buzzing with Knowledge
Elevate operates out of its own building in Knox County
Knox County Schools and McNabb Center program help teens stay sober
The "Hometown Pride" pair of shoes students designed
Central High School students make finals of national shoe competition
The Chocolate Touch is the book K-5 students across Knox County can read this summer in the...
Knox County Schools elementary students invited to read free book over summer