Tennessee Baseball Wins 2022 SEC Regular-Season Title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers clinched the fourth outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship in program history— its first since 1995 —after Tennessee defeated Georgia, 9-2 and Vanderbilt beat Arkansas, 9-6, in extra innings Friday night.

Tennessee opened the SEC season 18-1, the best start to begin conference play of any team in the history of SEC baseball.

The Volunteers surpassed their own record, a 16-1 start from the 1951 College World Series team, which was the first year the Vols won the SEC crown.

The Vols have dominated league play with a mix of hitting and pitching. Tennessee has already crushed the program record of 108 single-season home runs, smashing 122 runs as of Friday.

On the mound, the Big Orange pitchers have been extraordinary in a multitude of ways.

From starting pitching to the bullpen, high-leverage situations to shutting it down late, the Vol arms have gotten it done.

The staff leads the nation with a 2.25 ERA and has accumulated 559 strikeouts over 459 innings, while giving up just 120 walks.

Tennessee enters the final weekend of the regular season as the No. 1 RPI team in the country and is on path to become the highest NCAA Championship seed in program history. The Vols are hoping for a second straight trip to the College World Series, which would be the 6th in program history.

The Vols will face the Bulldogs in hopes to sweep the series on Saturday, first pitch is at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.