Tennessee clinches series against Georgia and claims share of the SEC

The Vols are the 2022 SEC Champions.
Catcher, Evan Russell blasts two home runs in game two against Georgia
By Paige Dauer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much like the weather Friday night in Knoxville, there was thunder in the Tennessee bats. A burst of offensive production in the fourth and fifth innings carried Tennessee past Georgia, as the Vols clinched their final home weekend series of the year with a 9-2 win.

The win also clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title for Tennessee. However, the Vols can claim the outright title with a sweep by winning Saturday’s series finale against Georgia.

Georgia looked to turn the tides in game two with a solo home run in the first inning, but they wouldn’t cross home plate again until the seventh inning.

In the meantime, the Volunteers got to work.

Tennessee exploded for eight combined runs through the fourth and sixth innings. For the second game in a row, a Tennessee player hit two home runs—this time the catcher, Evan Russell.

On the mound, Camden Sewell was credited with the win for Tennessee after tossing for 3.0 innings as the first Vol out of the bullpen.

The starter, Blade Tidwell had flashes against the Bulldogs in game two, striking out six batters, but gave up four hits and one un.

Now, the Vols shoot for the sweep over the Bulldogs in the series finale Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 1 p.m.

