Two are tied at 11-under heading into weekend play at Holston Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MJ Daffue, a native of Pretoria, South Africa, joined Anders Albertson atop the leaderboard Friday evening upon suspension of the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open. Albertson followed Thursday’s 8-under 62 with a 3-under 67 Friday, while Daffue followed a 6-under 64 with a 5-under 65. The co-leaders hold a two-stroke edge over a trio of players at 9-under par.

The second round was suspended for just under two hours (4:26 p.m. through 6:25 p.m.) due to lightning before its suspension for the day due to darkness at 8:42 p.m. With five players still playing their second round, the 36-hole cut will be made Saturday morning. The second round will resume at 7:45 a.m. ET, with the cut line and third-round groupings being determined upon its conclusion.

Both Albertson and Daffue only had one bogey a piece in the second round, as both bogeyed the par-3 11th. The co-leaders both have 12 birdies through two rounds, tied for most in the field among those who completed their second round, with the only other player boasting a dozen birdies being Akshay Bhatia, who won the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

In 10 starts this season, Daffue has three top-10s, including a T2 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic back in February. If the clubhouse lead stands, it will mark Daffue’s first 36-hole lead or co-lead, and his second lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event, as he held the outright 18-hole lead at last month’s Veritex Bank Championship.

Second-Round Notes

Eric Cole (T3 / -9) sits T3 after 36 holes for the second time this season and in his career; he was previously T3 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he finished T14

Making his 217th Korn Ferry Tour start, Rob Oppenheim (T3 / -9) stands T3 or higher through 36 holes for the 10th time in his Korn Ferry Tour career; he is also in the top ten through 36 holes for the third time this season Veritex Bank Championship – T9 after 36 holes (finished T4) Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard – T4 after 36 holes (finished T5)

Akshay Bhatia (T41 / -4) made a field-leading nine birdies en route to a 7-under 63 in the second round, moving him from T135 to T41 and inside the projected cutline

Bhatia and Brad Brunner (T6 / -8) tied the lowest completed second round with 7-under 63′s

Erik Barnes (T18 / -6) projects to make his 12th consecutive cut and continue to be the only Korn Ferry Tour player with a made cut in every event this season

