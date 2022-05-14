Advertisement

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
The school bus crashed around 6:00 a.m.
School bus crashes in downtown Knoxville
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull

Latest News

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019.
Smokies fueling increased travel at McGhee Tyson Airport
WVLT News was honored with four first and four second place Golden Press Card Awards.
WVLT honored with 8 Golden Press Card Awards
A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according...
Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades
FILE - Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in...
Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say