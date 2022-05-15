Albertson continues to shine atop tight leaderboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in his professional career, Anders Albertson holds a 54-hole lead. Albertson, vying for his second Korn Ferry Tour win, birdied four of his final six holes and carded a bogey-free 5-under 65 in Saturday’s third round of the Visit Knoxville Open, reaching 16-under par and taking the outright lead with a birdie at the par-5 18th.

Albertson will enter Sunday’s final round one stroke ahead of Carl Yuan, the current Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List leader, and two strokes ahead of Taylor Montgomery, who finished No. 26 on both the 2020-21 Regular Season Points List and 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List last season.

“The course was very difficult today,” Albertson said. “The greens were really firm, so I think the whole group was struggling to get birdie looks early. We were trying to get a feel for it. For whatever reason, I got in a better groove on the back nine and I got a couple birdies in a row there which was nice.”

In 120 Korn Ferry Tour starts prior to this week, Albertson’s only leads were an 18-hole outright lead and 36-hole co-lead at the 2021 VeritexBank Championship.

Yuan shot the low round of the day, a career-low 8-under 62, and pulled within a stroke of Albertson. Yuan was the first player who crossed the 900-point mark the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as it’s fail-safe threshold for players to finish among The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.

Third-Round Notes

Anders Albertson (1st / -16) and Sean O’Hair (T4 / -13) are tied for the fewest over-par holes this week, as Albertson’s only bogey of the week came at the par-3 11th in the second round, while O’Hair’s only blemish thus far was a double bogey at the par-4 second in the third round

Carl Yuan (2nd / -15) made a field-leading nine birdies en route to the low round of the day and a career-low 8-under 62; he also leads the field in birdies this week with 18

Taylor Montgomery (T3 / -9) stands T3 or better after 54 holes for the third time this season and fifth time in his career; he was previously solo second at the 2022 Veritex Bank Championship (finished T4) and T3 at the 2022 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard (finished T13)

