The Diamond Vols drop series finale against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers came out firing to start game three, with Ben Joyce snagging his first career start in the orange and white.

However, a three-run fourth inning and five-run seventh inning from Georgia proved to be too much for Tennessee, as the Vols fell in the series finale Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 8-3.

On the mound for Tennessee, Joyce struck out six batters in 4.0 innings of work and threw all 44 of his fastballs over 100 mph, clocking 20 over 103 mph, according to Yakkertech tracking.

Kirby Connell had the hot hand Saturday afternoon. ‘The Mustache’ retired all six batters he faced, striking out a career-high-tying five through the fifth and sixth innings.

At the plate, Drew Gilbert recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season and Luc Lipcius homered for the second consecutive day, and the 13th time this season.

Against the second team in the SEC East, Tennessee could only muster five hits against Georgia.

The Vols will take the diamond at Lindsey Nelson Stadium one more time for the 2022 regular season next week. Tuesday they take on Belmont at 6 p.m.

