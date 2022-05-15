Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after hours of negotiations, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said officers responded to a house on the 500 block of S. Castle St. to arrest Dathan Remy who was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident at the home on Friday night.

“Remy refused to come to the door, and negotiators and Special Operations Squad personnel responded to the scene in an effort to take him into custody,” Erland said. “After several hours of negotiations, Remy exited the home at around 4:45 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.”

Erland said a woman was also apprehended during the arrest.

The details from a situation at a home on S. Castle Street earlier today.



A man was taken into custody without incident on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery following several hours of negotiations. pic.twitter.com/yjHYAPhIv1 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.