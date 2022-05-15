Advertisement

Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault

A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the...
A teen was arrested following hours of negotiations Saturday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after hours of negotiations, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said officers responded to a house on the 500 block of S. Castle St. to arrest Dathan Remy who was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident at the home on Friday night.

“Remy refused to come to the door, and negotiators and Special Operations Squad personnel responded to the scene in an effort to take him into custody,” Erland said. “After several hours of negotiations, Remy exited the home at around 4:45 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.”

Erland said a woman was also apprehended during the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials searching for missing vacationers
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East
MENTAL HEALTH
Knoxville to become the first in the state to open mental health urgent care

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Isolated storms chances stay with us on Sunday
Chloe Schweitzer comes to Sevier County every year, donating care packages to the Sevierville...
‘I just like to help the dog’ | 10-year-old uses allowance for Sevierville K9′s
Scattered PM storms
Hit or miss rain and storms this weekend
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee Baseball Wins 2022 SEC Regular-Season Title