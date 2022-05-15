Isolated rain and storms Monday morning as cold front moves through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will bring isolated rain and storms Monday morning, but not really cooler air as temperatures get near 90 towards the end of the week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a stray shower mainly early Monday morning. If you are going out to see the total lunar eclipse tonight, we will have some clouds but you should still be able to see it! The partial eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m. and ends at 12:53 a.m. The maximum eclipse is at 12:11 a.m.

Isolated rain and storms arrive Monday morning as a cold front arrives. This front does look weak, so not all of us will get in on the rain. The clouds and rain clear out after lunchtime on Monday with highs near 81 degrees. This front won’t bring us a whole lot of relief from the heat thought, but it will bring down the humidity for a little bit!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is totally dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will be near 82 degrees with that lower humidity so enjoy before the heat cranks up starting Wednesday.

Wednesday is mostly dry - and noticeably warmer. We’re climbing to 88 degrees. The limited rain chance is mostly in SE Kentucky, and in the Tri-Cities. That’s also the case into the early morning of Thursday.

Temperatures continue to climb Thursday with a high of 90 degrees. Friday could be the year’s warmest days so far. Looks like many will top out just above 90 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms return for the weekend. We’ll hang onto the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday, but get some relief from the heat as another weak system moves through.

