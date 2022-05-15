Advertisement

One Knoxville SC narrowly drops inaugural match

One Knox fans pack the stands for the inaugural game
May. 15, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville SC kicked off its inaugural season Saturday night. Ultimately, the team fell to Asheville City SC at Austin-East High School in front of a packed crowd.

It didn’t take long for One Knox to score its first-ever goal. It came in the 22nd minute to even the score when Max McNulty headed a beautifully placed cross from James Thomas to the lower right corner of the net.

The game would stay tied through the remainder of the first half. But, it was Asheville who broke the tie with a penalty kick in the final minutes of the game, spoiling the night for the home team as Asheville won it with a 2-1 victory.

Knoxville stays home for its next contest, but this time home field is at Knox Catholic High School. The squad hosts Tri Cities Otters on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

