Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for missing vacationers who were last seen in Pigeon Forge Wednesday.
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced the pair of missing vacationers were found safe.
Ashten Roy, 36, and Jonathan Harris, 38, were reported missing on Friday after they were last seen on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge.
Sevier County officials said the pair was reported to be in good health.
