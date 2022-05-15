Advertisement

Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for missing vacationers who were last seen in Pigeon Forge Wednesday.
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing vacationers who were last seen in Pigeon Forge.(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced the pair of missing vacationers were found safe.

Ashten Roy, 36, and Jonathan Harris, 38, were reported missing on Friday after they were last seen on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge.

Sevier County officials said the pair was reported to be in good health.

*UPDATE* The couple has been located and reported to be in good health. Thank you everyone for your assistance!! The...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed on I-40 East Friday afternoon after being hit by a tractor-trailer,...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Isolated storms chances stay with us on Sunday
Brazilian WCBCC Contestants
Brazilian barbecuers use Memphis in May experience to help popularize American BBQ in home country
Korn Ferry Tour golfer leads after 54 holes
Albertson continues to shine atop tight leaderboard
Downtown Knoxville Abortion Rally
Hundreds attend pro-choice rally in downtown Knoxville