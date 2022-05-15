Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced the pair of missing vacationers were found safe.

Ashten Roy, 36, and Jonathan Harris, 38, were reported missing on Friday after they were last seen on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge.

Sevier County officials said the pair was reported to be in good health.

*UPDATE* The couple has been located and reported to be in good health. Thank you everyone for your assistance!! The... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13, 2022

