Tennessee Men’s Tennis is Elite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Men’s Tennis has punched their ticket to Champaign, Illinois for the NCAA Elite Eight. The Big Orange swept #28 Florida State 4-0 in the Super Regionals Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee moves on to the NCAA Round of 8 for the 11th time in program history.

One of the Volunteers joined rare air in the Super Regional. Adam Walton, the graduate student from Australia became just the sixth VFL to tally 100 career wins in both singles and doubles.

Walton secured his 100th doubles win Saturday with his doubles partner, Pat Harper on Saturday.

So far in Walton’s career at Tennessee from 2017 to 2022 he etched 119 singles wins and100 doubles wins.

Tennessee will face Baylor in the Round of Eight, Thursday, May 19.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.