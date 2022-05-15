Wire to Wire as Albertson wins 2022 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anders Albertson returned to the Korn Ferry Tour winner’s circle for the first time since 2018, as he outlasted 2022 Regular Season Points List leader Carl Yuan down the stretch of the Visit Knoxville Open. Albertson two-putted for birdie at the 72nd hole, the par-5 18th at Holston Hills Country Club, and finished one stroke ahead of Yuan, who held the outright lead through 13 holes of Sunday’s final round.

Albertson created two-shot swings with birdies at the par-3 14th and par-4 15th, then stuck an approach pin high and inside of 20 feet at No. 18 as he polished off a 4-under 66 and his third bogey-free scorecard of the week. Albertson’s birdie at the 18th took him to 20-under par for the tournament.

Albertson’s only previous Korn Ferry Tour victory came at the 2018 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he birdied two of the final three holes for a two-stroke win.

ALbertson got an assist this week here in Big Orange Country staying at the homes of UT assistant golf coach Bo Andrews and also spending some time at the Tennessee practice facility.

Former Georgia Tech golfer gets some help from his Tennessee friends on the way to winning the 2022 @visitknoxopen @KornFerryTour @wvlt @Vol_Golf pic.twitter.com/5Dm13R07gt — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) May 15, 2022

Following the par save at No. 17, Albertson watched as Yuan sailed an iron over the 18th green. The 28-year-old Georgia Tech alum had his own decision to make. Albertson had 201 yards to the front, an extra 5 yards to the flag, and a stock 7-iron carry of 184 yards. Had Albertson come up short, he faced a difficult up and down. Albertson and his caddie guessed right, with a kick of adrenaline producing the proper yardage.

Although Yuan made an up-and-down birdie, Albertson left his eagle putt less than 3 feet from the cup for a tournament-winning birdie.

Final-Round Notes

Sunday marked the sixth time in the first 12 events this season the margin of victory was one stroke, while another three events were decided in a sudden-death playoff

Anders Albertson (1st / -20) totaled a 20-under 260 for the week, the lowest total score in a Korn Ferry Tour event this season, though the lowest score relative to par this season remains Tyson Alexander’s 22-under 262 at the Veritex Bank Championship

Albertson is just the second 2022 season winner who previously won on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the other being Alexander at last month’s Veritex Bank Championship

Albertson, 28, is the eighth Korn Ferry Tour winner under the age of 30 this season

Carl Yuan (2nd / -19) strengthened his hold on the No. 1 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, reaching 1,255 points for the season and increasing his lead over No. 2-ranked Seonghyeon Kim to 350 points

Yuan has stood atop the points list at the conclusion of the last seven events, a run which began following his victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS back on March 20

Yuan posted his fifth runner-up finish since August 2020 and his second of the 2022 season

MJ Daffue (3rd / -18) posted his fourth top-10 and third top-five finish of the season; he entered 2022 without a single top-10 in 10 career Korn Ferry Tour starts

